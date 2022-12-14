Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of AWI opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $117.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

