Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $66,693.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02336945 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,883.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

