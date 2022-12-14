JMP Securities Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $46.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.