JMP Securities Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $12.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNTY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Century Casinos stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Further Reading

