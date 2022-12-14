JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Down 84.2% in November

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the November 15th total of 430,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JOFF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,677. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.