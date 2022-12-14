Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Somerset Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,440,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 68,387 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,196,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.23.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.