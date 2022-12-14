JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON MATE opened at GBX 93.15 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.90. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.45 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £72.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.38.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.