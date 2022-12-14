JUMPN (JST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

