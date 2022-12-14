Keel Point LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

