Keel Point LLC Acquires 20,926 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.