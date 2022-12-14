Keel Point LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

