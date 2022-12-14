Keel Point LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,798,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

