Keel Point LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.