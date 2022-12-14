Keel Point LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

