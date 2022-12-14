Keel Point LLC Purchases 3,432 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.