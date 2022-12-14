Keel Point LLC Sells 4,231 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

