Keep Network Price Hits $0.0882 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Keep Network has a market cap of $75.91 million and approximately $935,586.45 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00495272 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.04829334 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.38 or 0.29345099 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.
