KeyCorp Comments on Matador Resources’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $10.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $57.90 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 145.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.