Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,981. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

