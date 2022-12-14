Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 8.1%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.70 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.28). 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Kingswood Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

