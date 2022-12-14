Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in November

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHOLY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 3,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

