Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.52. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Koil Energy Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90.
About Koil Energy Solutions
Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koil Energy Solutions (DPDW)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.