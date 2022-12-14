Komodo Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $27.96 million and approximately $611,159.11 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00260625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00084550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002901 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,178,478 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.