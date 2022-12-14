KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KonPay has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $912,281.68 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

