KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.