Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Up 7.1%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 136,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 111,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$120.73 million and a PE ratio of -19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Featured Stories
