Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 9,371 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

