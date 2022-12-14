Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 3,321 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. 52,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

