Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 8,962 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

