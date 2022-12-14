Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.42. The company had a trading volume of 151,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

