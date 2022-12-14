Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

