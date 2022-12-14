Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

