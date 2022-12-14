Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 3,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,016. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

