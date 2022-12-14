Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 478,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $159.05. 39,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

