L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSTR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.43 million. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

