Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 2.6 %

LCI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lannett Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

