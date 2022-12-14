Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 2.6 %
LCI stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.