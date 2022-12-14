LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($58.95) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th.

LNXSF opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $67.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

