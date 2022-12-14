Laurence Tarica Buys 100,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 753,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.
