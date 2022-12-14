Laurence Tarica Buys 100,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) Director Laurence Tarica bought 100,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 753,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gannett by 47,426.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 130.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 33.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

