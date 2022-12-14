Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.07

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 45548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 16.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

