Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 51,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 3,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,576. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

