Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
