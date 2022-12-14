Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 69,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 185,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 219,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,299,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

