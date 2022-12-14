Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

