Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $7.25 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 19,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,582. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

