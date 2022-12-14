Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 1,446 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.33. 59,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,879. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

