Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 2,137 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $371.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,886. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.10 and its 200 day moving average is $359.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

