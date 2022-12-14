Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 14,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.13. 17,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,458. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

