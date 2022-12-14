Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.