Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 8,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Associated Banc worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.4 %

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 8,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,766. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

