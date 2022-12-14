LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.94. 4,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,317,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

